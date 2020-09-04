Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Will Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the highest is $1.69. MasTec reported earnings of $1.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTZ. KeyCorp increased their target price on MasTec from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on MasTec from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised MasTec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MasTec from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 11.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in MasTec by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in MasTec by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 200,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in MasTec by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 226,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after buying an additional 97,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.19. The stock had a trading volume of 17,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,918. MasTec has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $73.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day moving average is $40.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

