Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.63. MGM Growth Properties reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.72 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.97.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

MGP traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.52. 20,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,166. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 73.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average is $26.32. MGM Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $34.37.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

