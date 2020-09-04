Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.63. MGM Growth Properties reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.72 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.97.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

MGP traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.52. 20,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,166. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 73.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average is $26.32. MGM Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $34.37.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Growth Properties (MGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit