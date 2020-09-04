Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Will Post Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to announce ($1.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.45). MGM Resorts International reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 441.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $289.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.57 million. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.28%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MGM shares. ValuEngine upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.69.

MGM Resorts International stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.12. 771,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,125,204. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $35,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $636,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,497.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,321. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 30.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 29,760 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 411.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 78.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 119,335 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1,691.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 42.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,889,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,092,000 after purchasing an additional 867,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Resorts International (MGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.