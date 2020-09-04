Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $117.95 Million

Analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) will post sales of $117.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $118.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $117.50 million. Myers Industries posted sales of $125.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full-year sales of $479.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $477.20 million to $482.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $503.89 million, with estimates ranging from $491.60 million to $518.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Myers Industries.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $118.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.60 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%.

MYE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Myers Industries from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 61.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 450,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 171,732 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Myers Industries by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 122,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 77,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 43,706 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 21,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MYE stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,169. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Myers Industries has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myers Industries (MYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.