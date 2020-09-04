Zacks: Brokerages Expect BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.86 Million

Equities analysts expect BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) to report sales of $10.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.50 million and the lowest is $9.70 million. BioLife Solutions posted sales of $6.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year sales of $45.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.08 million to $48.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $63.89 million, with estimates ranging from $57.72 million to $68.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLFS shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Benchmark downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.94.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,771. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.38. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $23.74. The firm has a market cap of $753.32 million, a P/E ratio of -68.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 78.47 and a beta of 1.70.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $306,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,768.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 28,283 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $593,943.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 591,049 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,338 in the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 111.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 31.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 27.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

