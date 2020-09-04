Zacks: Brokerages Expect NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) will announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is ($0.05). NN reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 96.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NN will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NN.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $150.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.48 million. NN had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 37.97%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered NN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in NN during the first quarter worth $27,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NN during the first quarter worth $33,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in NN by 62.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 20,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in NN during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NN by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NN stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $4.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,197. The company has a market capitalization of $194.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 3.38. NN has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.49.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

