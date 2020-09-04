Zacks: Brokerages Expect Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quotient Technology’s earnings. Quotient Technology posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quotient Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quotient Technology.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 13.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Quotient Technology from $5.20 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

Shares of QUOT stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.96. 22,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,298. The company has a market cap of $798.67 million, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47. Quotient Technology has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

In related news, insider Connie L. Chen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $87,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 291,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,142.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 8,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $80,987.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,253.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,355 shares of company stock worth $180,054. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUOT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 42,649 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $878,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

