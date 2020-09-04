Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits and political organizations. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages and personal loans and lines of credit options and commercial loans. It also provides services for online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking and real estate aspects. The company’s operates primarily in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank is based in NEW YORK. “

AMAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Amalgamated Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amalgamated Bank from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amalgamated Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.60.

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $11.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $379.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.80. Amalgamated Bank has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.73.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Amalgamated Bank’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Bank in the second quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 90.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Amalgamated Bank during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amalgamated Bank during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Amalgamated Bank during the second quarter valued at $155,000. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

