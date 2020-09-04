Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

EXK has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley began coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $4.75 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $3.25 to $5.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.54.

EXK opened at $4.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.00 million, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.29. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $4.79.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 28.03% and a negative net margin of 41.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,453,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth about $636,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,705,255 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 276,030 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavour Silver (EXK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.