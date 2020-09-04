Zap (ZAP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.08 Million

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Zap token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001091 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Zap has traded down 38.2% against the dollar. Zap has a total market capitalization of $27.08 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00042692 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $584.15 or 0.05557915 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00034867 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003370 BTC.

About Zap

Zap is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

