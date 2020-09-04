Zero (ZER) Market Capitalization Hits $828,524.87

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. Zero has a total market cap of $828,524.87 and approximately $118,560.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zero has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0995 or 0.00000938 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.50 or 0.00570516 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00081893 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00066432 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001757 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000469 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,939,326 coins and its circulating supply is 8,328,576 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

