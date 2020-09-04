ZeuxCoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.50 Million (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $73,472.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeuxCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00042815 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005478 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $586.02 or 0.05607061 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00034898 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003375 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

