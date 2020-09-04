Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Hits New 12-Month High at $165.26

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $165.26 and last traded at $165.24, with a volume of 53361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.05.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. G.Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Gabelli lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.06. The company has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $179,432.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,455.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $2,065,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,922 shares of company stock worth $5,512,926. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,073,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,425,000 after buying an additional 190,066 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,182,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,135,000 after acquiring an additional 228,082 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6,026.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,331,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195,290 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,248,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,296,000 after buying an additional 341,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,007,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,041,000 after buying an additional 441,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

