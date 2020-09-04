Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price objective upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZM has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $160.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $240.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, FBN Securities upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $355.00.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $381.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.87, a PEG ratio of 22.06 and a beta of -1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $478.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.23, for a total transaction of $3,012,497.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 73,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.60, for a total value of $17,604,220.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,843 shares in the company, valued at $52,894,225.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,295 shares of company stock worth $95,509,890 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,877,000 after buying an additional 7,205,678 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 164.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390,753 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 191.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,169,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,193 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 323.1% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,521,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BosValen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $199,946,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

