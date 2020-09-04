Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Raised to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $402.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $187.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens restated a neutral rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $157.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $355.00.

ZM opened at $381.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.87, a PEG ratio of 22.06 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $478.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.67.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.91, for a total transaction of $643,468.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 3,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $645,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,295 shares of company stock worth $95,509,890 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205,678 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390,753 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,169,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,193 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,856,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,519,000 after acquiring an additional 662,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,521,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,382 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

