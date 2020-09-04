Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) PT Set at CHF 418.50 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a CHF 418.50 target price on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZURN. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 365 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 365 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group set a CHF 375 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 400 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 345 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Zurich Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 380.59.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12-month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.