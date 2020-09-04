ZVCHAIN Achieves Market Cap of $444,366.96 (ZVC)

ZVCHAIN (CURRENCY:ZVC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last seven days, ZVCHAIN has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. ZVCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $444,366.96 and $5.00 worth of ZVCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZVCHAIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00049784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00119458 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00202464 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.47 or 0.01532116 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000340 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00178592 BTC.

ZVCHAIN’s genesis date was July 18th, 2019. ZVCHAIN’s total supply is 862,753,978 coins and its circulating supply is 850,583,107 coins. ZVCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @zv_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZVCHAIN’s official website is www.zvchain.io . ZVCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/zvchain

ZVCHAIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZVCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZVCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZVCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

