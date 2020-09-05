$0.05 EPS Expected for Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) will announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Switch’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.03. Switch posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $126.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.19 million. Switch had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWCH. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Switch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

SWCH traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.87. 1,937,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,080. Switch has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average of $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $540,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,703,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,686,482.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Melissa Young sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $368,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,983.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 307,000 shares of company stock worth $5,407,930. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,174,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,392,000 after buying an additional 1,276,872 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 1,057.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,232,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,070,000 after buying an additional 5,694,601 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,368,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,610,000 after buying an additional 1,160,697 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Switch by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,683,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,896 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Switch by 909.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,241,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

