$0.09 EPS Expected for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions also reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.64 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KTOS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $121,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $55,040.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,677 over the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $19.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,060,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,559. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 481.62 and a beta of 1.17. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $21.90.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

