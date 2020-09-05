$0.44 EPS Expected for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.48. Juniper Networks reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.89.

Shares of JNPR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.24. 7,670,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214,091. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.90. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $40,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,569,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $173,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588,939 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 497.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,103 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 56,707 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,111 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 62,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

