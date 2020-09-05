$0.45 EPS Expected for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) will report $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.38. Allison Transmission posted earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.67 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 56.54%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 9.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALSN stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.08. 1,493,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,440. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $49.73. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

