$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) will announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Bonanza Creek Energy posted earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 28.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 460.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 32.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth about $107,000.

NYSE BCEI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.25. The company had a trading volume of 104,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,869. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.36.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

