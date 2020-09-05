$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will report sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.05 billion. Kelly Services reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year sales of $4.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $975.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.74 million. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 29,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KELYA stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $18.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kelly Services (KELYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit