$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will report sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.05 billion. Kelly Services reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year sales of $4.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $975.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.74 million. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 29,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KELYA stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $18.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

