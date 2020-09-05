$12.85 Billion in Sales Expected for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) will report sales of $12.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.89 billion. AbbVie reported sales of $8.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year sales of $45.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.35 billion to $45.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $53.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.77 billion to $53.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 179.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV remained flat at $$91.87 during trading on Wednesday. 9,430,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,066,144. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.56. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $101.28. The company has a market cap of $162.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

