141,938 Shares in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Purchased by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 141,938 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,000. Kirby accounts for about 2.8% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Kirby at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 5.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,955 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kirby by 20.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Kirby by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Kirby by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Kirby by 0.7% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 62,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Kirby from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kirby from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

Kirby stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.40. 650,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,246. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $92.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Kirby had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $541.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.37 million. Analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

