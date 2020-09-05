15,000 Shares in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Purchased by SG3 Management LLC

SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 335.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NWL traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.32. 2,656,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,905,231. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.89. Newell Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

NWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.