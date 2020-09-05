180,000 Shares in Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Purchased by Corriente Advisors LLC

Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 180,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,111,000. Uniqure accounts for approximately 5.3% of Corriente Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Uniqure by 451.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Uniqure by 25.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Uniqure by 20.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Uniqure in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uniqure in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniqure alerts:

Uniqure stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.11. 273,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.48. Uniqure NV has a 12 month low of $36.20 and a 12 month high of $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 10.71.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.31). Uniqure had a negative net margin of 2,553.30% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uniqure NV will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QURE. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Uniqure from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Uniqure from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Uniqure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniqure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Uniqure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

In other Uniqure news, insider Robert Gut sold 26,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,250.00. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 7,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $495,366.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,296,205.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,906. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uniqure Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.