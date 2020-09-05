$181.50 Million in Sales Expected for Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) to report sales of $181.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $172.50 million to $191.99 million. Orion Group posted sales of $199.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year sales of $704.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $682.83 million to $730.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $747.63 million, with estimates ranging from $734.00 million to $761.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Orion Group had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $183.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.13 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Orion Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Group in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Orion Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.87.

Shares of ORN traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $2.91. 149,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,919. The firm has a market cap of $84.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Orion Group has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $5.99.

In other news, Director Mary E. Sullivan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 154,168 shares in the company, valued at $447,087.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Orion Group by 39.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Orion Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Orion Group by 125.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Orion Group during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 64,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

