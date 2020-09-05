18,589 Shares in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Bought by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in AbbVie by 82.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208,549 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in AbbVie by 148.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,964,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,976,000 after buying an additional 3,560,895 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AbbVie by 23.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,380,000 after buying an additional 3,480,190 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $57,338,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in AbbVie by 691,361.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,825,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,224,000 after buying an additional 1,825,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

ABBV stock remained flat at $$91.87 during trading on Friday. 9,430,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,066,144. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The stock has a market cap of $162.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

