$2.30 Million in Sales Expected for XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) will announce sales of $2.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.10 million to $2.50 million. XOMA reported sales of $8.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year sales of $5.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 million to $5.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.95 million, with estimates ranging from $5.10 million to $20.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%.

XOMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of XOMA in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

In other XOMA news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 1,772 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.12 per share, for a total transaction of $33,880.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 35,621 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.71 per share, with a total value of $666,468.91. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 122,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,695. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOMA. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 45.2% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,026,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,772 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA in the second quarter valued at $988,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA in the first quarter valued at $1,001,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA in the first quarter valued at $652,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 7.3% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 415,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 28,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XOMA traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $19.16. 35,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,969. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $209.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.30. XOMA has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $28.85.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

