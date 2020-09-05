21,523 Shares in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Acquired by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 112.3% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 116.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 1,492.5% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.58. 4,279,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,048. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.78. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6021 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.50%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. CIBC upped their target price on Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enbridge from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

