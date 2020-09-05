2,211 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Acquired by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.88.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $5.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,297,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,387,489. The firm has a market cap of $122.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $171.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

