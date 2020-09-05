$222.79 Million in Sales Expected for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to report $222.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $227.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $213.76 million. Exelixis reported sales of $271.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year sales of $938.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $909.49 million to $981.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.40 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 28.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXEL shares. BidaskClub downgraded Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.85.

EXEL stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.67. 1,442,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,473. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $586,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 3,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $79,909.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

