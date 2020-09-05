$3.75 Million in Sales Expected for Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) will post $3.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the lowest is $2.50 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year sales of $48.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $90.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $29.00 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $33.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.57).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Selecta Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SELB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,953. Selecta Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $243.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91.

Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

