$33.85 Million in Sales Expected for Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) to report sales of $33.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.00 million and the highest is $35.70 million. Ranger Energy Services reported sales of $84.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will report full year sales of $180.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $175.70 million to $185.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $206.45 million, with estimates ranging from $188.90 million to $224.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ranger Energy Services.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $30.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 million. Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 1.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

RNGR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.80. 1,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76. Ranger Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 300,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

