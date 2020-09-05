34,744 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Acquired by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000. Homrich & Berg owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital One Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 95,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 40,078 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,199,000. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 430,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 21,901 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:INTF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.44. The stock had a trading volume of 146,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,282. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $27.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.83.

