$35.69 Million in Sales Expected for Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will announce $35.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hoegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.80 million. Hoegh LNG Partners reported sales of $36.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hoegh LNG Partners will report full year sales of $142.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.29 million to $142.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $141.76 million, with estimates ranging from $141.17 million to $142.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hoegh LNG Partners.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.15. Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 20.11%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays raised Hoegh LNG Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Danske cut Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hoegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of Hoegh LNG Partners stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 112,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,697. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $17.28. The company has a market cap of $355.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 29th. Hoegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMLP. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Hoegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners by 7.3% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Hoegh LNG Partners in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners by 34.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners by 36.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

