$403.72 Million in Sales Expected for Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) will report sales of $403.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $401.02 million and the highest is $406.10 million. Twilio posted sales of $295.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Twilio from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Twilio from $175.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Twilio from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.59.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 18,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.54, for a total value of $4,890,550.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total transaction of $546,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 387,486 shares of company stock worth $84,798,777. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,947,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,621,455,000 after purchasing an additional 239,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Twilio by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,592,000 after buying an additional 2,443,614 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,075,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,619,000 after buying an additional 803,780 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,718,000 after buying an additional 1,191,888 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Twilio by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,315,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,683,000 after buying an additional 92,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO traded down $14.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $233.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,648,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. Twilio has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $288.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of -86.80 and a beta of 1.60.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

