421,147 Shares in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 421,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 17.5% during the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 38,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 31.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 753,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,510,000 after buying an additional 179,782 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 44.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 23,171 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,736,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,149,000 after buying an additional 263,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 20.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,182,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,504. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.08. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Klein sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $75,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Theiler sold 27,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $492,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

