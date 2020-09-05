$5.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will post $5.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.01 billion and the lowest is $5.72 billion. Micron Technology posted sales of $4.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year sales of $21.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.78 billion to $21.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $23.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.93 billion to $26.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cascend Securities cut their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,427 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 628.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 162.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $31,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.48. 20,594,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,698,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.89. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.87 and its 200-day moving average is $47.69.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

