$56.64 Million in Sales Expected for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) will report sales of $56.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.20 million and the lowest is $35.30 million. Bonanza Creek Energy reported sales of $75.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full-year sales of $231.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $166.80 million to $306.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $261.23 million, with estimates ranging from $219.10 million to $320.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 28.91% and a return on equity of 7.51%.

BCEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonanza Creek Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCEI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $820,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter.

BCEI stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.25. The company had a trading volume of 104,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,869. The company has a market capitalization of $402.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.53.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

