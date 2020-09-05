720,000 Shares in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) Purchased by Corriente Advisors LLC

Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 720,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,000. Ocular Therapeutix makes up 3.9% of Corriente Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Corriente Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Ocular Therapeutix as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 633.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 447.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

OCUL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.72. 1,763,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.54. The stock has a market cap of $491.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83. Ocular Therapeutix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 1,416.43% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%. Research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix Inc will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

