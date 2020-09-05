8,644 Shares in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Bought by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BILL. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,941,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,801,000 after buying an additional 3,118,667 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth $165,542,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,758,000 after buying an additional 823,986 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 620.6% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 767,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,244,000 after buying an additional 660,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,696,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,222,000 after buying an additional 552,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bill.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Bill.com from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Bill.com from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.82.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 30,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total value of $2,350,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $407,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bora Chung sold 804 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $78,438.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,753.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,929,597 shares of company stock valued at $459,605,461.

Shares of BILL stock traded down $3.08 on Friday, hitting $87.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,442,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,022. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -150.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.29. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $107.41.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $42.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.03 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

