AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV) Shares Down 2.3%

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Shares of AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV) fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.51 and last traded at $20.05. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.55.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit