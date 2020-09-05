Acamar Partners Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ACAMU) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAMU) shares rose 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.38. Approximately 900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 15,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Levin Easterly Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition in the first quarter worth $184,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition in the first quarter worth $878,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,657,000.

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

