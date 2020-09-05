ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

ADTN has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised ADTRAN from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ADTRAN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

NASDAQ ADTN opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $548.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $13.20.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $128.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.55 million. Research analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,600.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADTN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 107.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ADTRAN by 1,082.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.