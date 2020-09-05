Advisory Research Inc. Sells 569 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Advisory Research Inc. cut its holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 90.4% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 1,144.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 40,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36,791 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LHX traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $181.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,010. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.30. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.84.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

