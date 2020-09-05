AEGON’s (AEG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their hold rating on shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AEG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AEGON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AEGON from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of AEGON from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.50.

AEG opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. AEGON has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.70.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0712 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 2.1%. AEGON’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AEGON by 24.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 65,330 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AEGON during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. boosted its position in AEGON by 102.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 20,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in AEGON by 88.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,490,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,200 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in AEGON by 231.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 25,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About AEGON

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

