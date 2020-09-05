Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Shares Down 14.5%

Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) shares traded down 14.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.95. 1,283,652 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 1,050,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

The company has a market cap of $40.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $47.82 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aemetis stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 195,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.94% of Aemetis at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

