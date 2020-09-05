AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AES Corp (NYSE:AES) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,620,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the July 30th total of 12,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AES stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.57. 4,318,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,758,181. AES has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.57, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. AES had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AES will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. AES’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on AES in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in AES by 11.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 81,387,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,106,873,000 after buying an additional 8,136,370 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AES by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,165,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,256,000 after purchasing an additional 661,358 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AES by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,595,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,507 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in AES by 85.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,010,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in AES by 9.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,654,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

