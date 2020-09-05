AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AES Corp (NYSE:AES) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,620,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the July 30th total of 12,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
AES stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.57. 4,318,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,758,181. AES has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.57, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05.
AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. AES had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AES will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on AES in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.
In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in AES by 11.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 81,387,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,106,873,000 after buying an additional 8,136,370 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AES by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,165,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,256,000 after purchasing an additional 661,358 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AES by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,595,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,507 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in AES by 85.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,010,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in AES by 9.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,654,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.
AES Company Profile
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
